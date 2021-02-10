



Unknown gunmen yesterday attacked a mobile police checkpoint in Chanchanji village of Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing a police officer.

Local sources said the gunmen, who rode on motorcycles, opened fire on police officers manning the checkpoint, killing an officer and leaving four passersby from the nearby camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) with injuries.

After killing the officer, the gunmen reportedly made away with his service rifle.

A resident, Terna Ahua, said the gunmen, who came from the Benue side of the Taraba/Benue border, opened fire on the checkpoint mounted by the police.





He narrated: “The gunmen rode on three motorcycles and passed at a high speed heading towards the bridge about 6:50am. After a while, we heard gunshots, but because of the insecurity around here, we did not rush to the area. It was after 30 minutes that we went out only to discover that a police officer was killed in the attack. Four other persons, including the son of the Gara of Chanchanji, were injured in the attack.”

Ahua said that Jukun youngsters, suspecting the gunmen might to be of the Tiv stock, launched reprisals on people of that ethnic group in the area, burning two motorcycles and injuring several others who were on their way to Peva Market, held every Wednesday.

Spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, Mr. Reform Leha, confirmed the attack.

Leha said, “One police officer, who was on special duty in the area, protecting the internally displaced persons was killed in the early morning attack. Four other IDPs were also injured. Those injured are responding well to treatment at the Takum General Hospital.”