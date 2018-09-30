Unidentified gunmen have stormed Okpoga, the traditional headquarter of Okpokwu local government area of Benue state killing six persons including a police sergeant.

It was gathered that gunmen numbering ten were armed with sophisticated weapons and took the residents unaware when most of the locals had gone to bed to sleep.

Confirming the incidence to journalists in Makurdi, the state Police Command Public relations officer, Moses Yamu said that sporadic gunshots was heard at a beer parlour around Okpoga roundabout on Saturday at about 9pm and policemen were swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel which forced them to flee.

Yamu said six persons were however killed in the process including a Police Sergeant who was in mufti and was in the beer parlour before the Police arrived the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the yet to be identified armed men were from Ollo community, led by one “Mathew”, who is still at large”.

The PPRO stated that the state Commissioner of Police CP Ene Okon, had ordered the Area Commander to relocate to the area, while men of the Operation Zenda, Police Mobile Force and Cater-T terrorist Unit have been drafted to the area to ensure that the culprits are identified and arrested.

He said, investigation into the incidence has already commenced to unravel the motive behind the attack.

A resident of the area who pleaded anonymity informed newsmen that the development sent jitters down the spines of residents of the town with many moving their belongings out for fear of the unknown.