Gunmen have shot dead Sgt. Sunday Shuaibu, attached to the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) during anti kidnapping operation in Plateau State.

However, many of the kidnappers have been arrested in connection with the killing.

The Commander, IRT, DCP Abba Kyari, who was devastated said: “Yes, we have arrested many of the kidnappers, but sadly, one of our personnel died in the line of duty during the gun battle. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the fortitude to bear the lost.”