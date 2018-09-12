24 hours after gunmen murdered a Catholic church priest, Rev. Fr Jude Egbom, and one other person in Nkwerre, Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State, some gunmen have again shot dead a sergeant, Christian Nnamani, in Owerri the state capital.

The hoodlums who made away with the AK47 rifle belonging to the slain policeman also shot a passerby.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident happened around 9 pm on Tuesday at Control post Roundabout, opposite Assumpta Catholic Church, Owerri archdiocesan Cathedral headquarters.

An eyewitness told newsmen on Wednesday that some police officers were on a road duty when the gunmen struck.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation on Wednesday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Andrew Enwerem, a superintendent of police, said that after killing the sergeant, the criminals fled with his rifle.

The police spokesperson said that a passerby who was hit by a bullet from the hoodlums was rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Owerri, where he was being attended to.

Enwerem said that the police had commenced an investigation into the matter, even as he disclosed that the commissioner of police, Dasuki Galadanchi had given marching orders to the investigators to quickly arrest the fleeing killers.

The police spokesperson said, “it is true, we lost a police sergeant last night (Tuesday). Sergeant Christian Nnamani attached to mobile police 18 Owerri was on a stop-and-search duty with his colleagues at Control post junction Owerri when the incident happened.”

“On sighting the sergeant who was the last guard man, the hoodlums who were in a green car shot him dead and made away with his AK 47 rifle.”

“A passerby was equally hit by the bullets. He was quickly rushed to the Federal Medical Center – Owerri, where he is being attended to.”

“We are on the trial of the criminals. The commissioner of police who is pained by the death of the officer has activated the Tactical Units of the command to go after the fleeing criminals. I assure you that we will get them.”