



A mobile police officer has been shot dead by some gunmen in Warri, Delta State.

“The sad incident happened two days ago,” the police spokesperson in Delta State, Onome Onovwakpoyeya said on Sunday evening, while confirming the killing to newsmen.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a deputy superintendent of police, said the officer was walking with someone along the road close to the Nigeria Port Authority, Warri, when his assailants opened fire at him, took his rifle and fled.

The spokesperson said the incident was being investigated.

Two police stations, one in Abia State, and the other in Ebonyi State, were recently razed down by hoodlums.





A police inspector was killed in the Abia incident which occurred in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

The hoodlums burnt down cars parked at the premises and also looted the station armoury.

A police officer sustained machete cuts in the Ebonyi attack which occurred at the police divisional headquarters in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

Four patrol vehicles were burnt down during the attack, according to a statement from the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah.

Several states in Nigeria are currently experiencing various forms of security challenges, including high rates of kidnapping and armed robbery.