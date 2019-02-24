



Unidentified gunmen suspected to be political thugs have shot dead a police officer attached to the Personal Assistant to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Kabir Aliu.

Aliu sustained gunshot wounds when the suspected thugs opened fire on their vehicle while on their way to the governor’s residence in Okene.

Governor Bello disclosed this on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at his Agassa Uvete ward 011 polling unit in Okene Local Government Area.

He expressed sadness over the killing, saying that the police were already investigating the matter.

The governor waited for close to two hours before accreditation, owing to card reader malfunction.

He expressed disappointment with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the shoddy arrangement, saying that it did not augur well for a transparent and credible election.

According to him, “For an election where card readers are expected to shut down at 2 o clock, and in a polling unit such as this, with 844 registered voters, many people will be disenfranchised.”

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the relatively peaceful conduct while the exercise lasted in the area.