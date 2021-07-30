Gunmen kill four in Plateau communities

Nche-Tahu community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State was on Friday thrown into mourning following an attack by gunmen on the community which left three persons dead.

Also, one person was shot dead by the gunmen in another attack which occurred in Gwa-Rim community in Riyom LGA of the state Friday morning.

At Nche-Tahu, no fewer that 10 houses belonging to the natives were also set ablaze by the gunmen during the attack which occurred in the early hours of Friday.

The Publicity Secretary of the Miango Youth Development Association, Nuhu Bitrus, who confirmed the Bassa killings, gave the names of the victims as Timothy Yakubu, Audu Dara and Irimia David.

He said that two other persons identified as Francis Ayuba and Anah Dickson sustained gunshot injuries during the attack and were evacuated to Jos University Teaching Hospital.

Bitrus said: “It was last night that the gunmen attacked Nche-Tahu community in Miango, Bassa LGA and killed three of our people and injured two other persons. Ten houses were burnt to ashes in the same Nche-Tahu village and valuable items and domestic animals carted away by the Fulani herdsmen.

“At the moment, we are crying for help at this trying times when our safety is no longer guaranteed.”

Also confirming the killing in Gwa-Rim community, an official of the Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria, Mr Dalyop Solomon, gave the name of the victim as Amos Danladi.

Solomon said that the gunmen also destroyed farm crops in the neighbouring Jol community in the LGA before they fled the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the attacks.

He said that security had been beefed up in the affected areas, even as investigations have commenced.