Gunmen kill six in Plateau

Gunmen have killed six persons suspected to be herdsmen in Chol community in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was learnt that five cows were also killed during the attack which occurred on Thursday evening.

The killings came days after 12 natives were also killed in similar attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen in the neighbouring Kuru community in the council area.

The lawmaker representing Jos South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Fom Gwottson, could not be reached when contacted, but the spokesman for the state Police Command, Ubah Ogaba, confirmed the latest killing to journalists in Jos on Friday.

Ogaba said, “On July 1, 2021, the Plateau State Police Command received a report of an attack at Chol village in the Vwang District of Jos South LGA by yet-to-be identified armed men.

“Unfortunately, six persons and five cows were shot dead. Team of policemen and the STF Sector 6 personnel were immediately deployed to the location to beef up security”

The Police spokesman added that investigation was ongoing to trail the perpetrators of the act and bring them to justice.