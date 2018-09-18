No fewer than four persons have been killed by unknown gunmen in Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attacked which was carried out separately consumed members of two different families who were attacked and killed in cold blood.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Marthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the killings and said some youths in Jos South attacked and killed three members of their family.

He gave names of the deceased as Aminu Adam Angara, 36, Daniel Manga, and 40-year-old Aisha Musa, who were attack and killed on their way from Sabongida Kaneng.

Tyopev said seven persons have been arrested and are giving useful information to unravel those behind the killings.

He noted that some unknown gunmen attack and killed a 62-year-old John Anga Atu and inflicted injuries on three members of the family in Swallow, Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “On the 17/09/2018 at about 0800hrs, Musa Ahmadu and two others jointly lodged a complaint at the Bukuru Police Division that, on the 16/09/2018 at about 1100hrs, some youths under Jos South Local Government Area attacked and killed some of their family members.

“With the assistance and cooperation from the youths of the community, seven suspects have been arrested and they are assisting the police in investigation.

“Also on the 17/09/2018, at about 0800hrs, Robert Zarachi, the Youth leader from Kwall in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area reported at the Police Division in Bassa that, on the 16/09 /2018 at about 2245hrs, some unknown gunmen attacked the house of John Anga Atu 62yrs.

“Mr. Atu has since been buried in accordance with the Irigwe Burial Rites and the three others members of his family are currently receiving treatment at Enos Hospital at Miango.”

Condemning the killings and spate of attacks in Plateau State, Head of Celestial Church of Christ, North Central Province, Superior Evangelist John Babalola, urged security agencies to be proactive and secure lives of citizens.

Babalola, in a press statement, in Jos, said President Muhammadu Buhari should direct the security agencies to protect all citizens without bias so that he will not be seen as presiding over ethnic cleansing in the country.

“I want to task our President to do more to protect all Nigerians. When some section of this country is been killed, I believe as a President he will not be happy because a community will not forget easily a king that reigns and people rejoice; likewise it will have a negative perception of a king the torment and terrorise citizens.

“President Buhari needs to be proactive, he should not let people see him as being in favour of one religion against another, he must protect all citizens and should not allow people to see him as if he is presiding over ethnic cleansing in the country.

“The random killings in the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and other parts of the country has scared foreign and local investors into the country. We must pray collectively to God to help us restored peace.

“What we need now is for people to embrace each other and forget ethnic, religious and political differences.

“Fighting and using arms to kill each other will not benefit us and is not in the interest of God.”