Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked Mondo village in Ukemberagya Gaambetiev Logo Local Government Area of Benue State killing five persons.

According to a local source, members of a family of four were killed with their visitor.

He gave the names of the victims as Torkaa Gbim, Celina Tavershima, Ayilaga Tavershima, Sonter Tavershima and Terkaa Tavershima.

According to him, the gunmen, who are suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked the community around 11 p.m. leaving the five persons dead, adding that some persons are still missing as a result of the attack.

The Chairman of Logo Local Government Area, Mr. Richard Nyajo, who confirmed the report, said five persons including a woman were killed in the Mondo attack.

“Yes five persons have been killed at Mondo in Ukemberagya ward. From the information I gathered, the attackers came between 10 – 11 p.m. of Tuesday.

“The herdsmen came to the same place last year and killed so many people. When the attack was going on, I alerted troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), but the troops missed their way because the man in charge of our local government is new and is not familiar with the terrain,” he said.

The Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, who confirmed the killing, however, said it was a spillover from the Jukun/Tiv crisis at Kente, Wukari Local Government Area of Benue State.