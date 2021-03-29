



Unidentified gunmen in the early hours of Monday killed a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, Mr Ishaya Sule.

The gunmen also reportedly kidnapped the wife of the former party boss.

Newsmen learnt that the assailants gained entry into the residence of the deceased by using a ladder to scale the perimeter fence of the house before forcing the main door open.

According to findings, the assailants went straight into the bedroom of the late politician and stabbed him in the stomach.

Not satisfied, it was gathered that the assailants proceeded to shooting the late Sule several times before going into the wife’s bedroom from where she was kidnapped.

According to reports, before neighbours, who heard the gunshots, could come to the rescue of the wife, the assailants had already disappeared.

Efforts to get police confirmation about the incident was abortive as the Public Relations Officer of the state Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, was said to be attending a conference when newsmen called at his office.

However, a chieftain of the PDP, who was a member of the dissolved State Caretaker Committee, confirmed the story, saying: “You know I can’t talk to you officially since our committee has been dissolved.”





In a related development, a security man attached to Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu Senior Secondary School in Sarkin Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of the state was also on Monday beaten to stupor by bandits who raided the school in the early hours of the day.

The bandits, it was gathered, had apprehended the security man asking him to tell them the location of the students’ hostel when their plan to abduct the pupils did not materialise.

It was learnt that the security man had told the bandits that the school was closed, as such the students were in their houses.

The angered bandits were said to have descended on the security man beating him to unconsciousness before going out to rustle several cattle.

The security man was later admitted to the Sarkin Pawa General Hospital for treatment.

The Principal of the College, Alhaji Danasabe, declined to speak to the press on the issue.

“I cannot talk to you. I have submitted a report to the ministry, go there and ask them,” Danasabe said on phone.

The Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, however could not be reached for comments on the incident.