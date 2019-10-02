<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Unknown gunmen on Tuesday killed Ishaya Dauda, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain in Muchalla Ward Mubi South Local Government Area of Adamawa State and the leader of Tapital Pulaaku, a vigilante group who was killed along with a guest at his residence on Independence Day.

The State Government reacting to the killings said the deaths had blackened the country’s Independence Day anniversary celebrations in Adamawa State.

Solomon Kumangar, Director General, Media and Communication, Government House, Yola said Governor Ahmadu Fintiri condemned the killings of some of its most prominent citizens.

He said the governor has directed security agencies to do all they can to apprehend the perpetrators.

He said, “The Adamawa State government strongly condemns the killings which have completely blackened the nation’s Independence Day celebrations in Adamawa. If you take into cognizance the calibre of people involved.

“We regret the death of Abdu Bali, the chairman of Tapital Pulaaku Jode Jam who has been working closely with the state government in tackling kidnappings, cattle rustling and clashes between farmers and herders. It is sad that his death is coming at this time.

“At the same time, the Governor is also saddened by the killings of Ishaya Dauda, chairman of PDP in Muchalla Ward which also occurred on Independence Day.

“The governor has directed security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the killers who have chosen to unleash violence against the state.”

Unknown gunmen had reportedly invaded the residence of Adamawa State leader of Tabital Pulaaku, Alhaji Abdu Bali, around 8:00 p.m.

It was learnt that gunmen fired indiscriminately to gain access to the residence of the deceased and shot at their target repeatedly.

It was learnt that Bali, the popular leader of a vigilante group, collaborated with security agencies to foil kidnapping rings and other criminalities in the state.

He was reportedly killed along with a guest who was with him at his residence as of the time of the attack.

A family source who witnessed the attack said three men wielding assault rifles stormed his residence and shot at him repeatedly.

Bali and one other visitor died on the spot according to the family source while another guest sustained serious gunshot injuries.

The bodies of the slain men and the injured man were taken to the Federal Medical Center, Yola by the Police.

Ishaya Dauda, the slain PDP chieftain was reportedly shot and killed by gunmen who trailed him to his residence and gunned him down.

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, spokesman for the Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the deaths of Abdu Bali and the PDP chieftain.