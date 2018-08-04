Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam, also known as The Commander, Onowu 1.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act.

It was gathered that the Abuja-based cleric was assassinated by unknown hoodlums while he was in Port Harcourt for a programme.

Sources said Abam was murdered, two days before the dedication of his baby in Port Harcourt, where he nurtured his Intercessory Prayer Ministry before relocating to Abuja amidst allegations of scams against some members of his church.

It was further gathered the hoodlums had stormed the pastor’s residence in Rukpokwu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, at about 8pm and introduced themselves to his gateman that they were members of a local vigilance group.

According to the some grieved members of the church, the gunmen told the gateman that he should call the cleric and when he came out towards his gate, one of the bandits shot him dead an zoomed off in an awaiting car.