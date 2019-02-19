



Gunmen have killed the manager of a hotel belonging to ex-Nigeria international footballer, Osaze Odemwingie, located at Erediauwa Street, off Upper Sokponba Road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Edo.

Osato Okunkpolo, who was married to a journalist, Anita Okunkpolo working with a local tabloid

in Bénin was killed on Sunday by a stray bullet who invaded the hotel at about 9pm.

News of the unfortunate incident which was confirmed by the state Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the deceased was hit by a stray bullet during a shoot-out between two cult groups.

He said: “The incident is true. It is true that a murder occurred at Odemwungie Hotel on the February 17, 2019.

“The incident was between two secret cult rival groups – the Aye and Eiye cult groups.

“During the process the manager was killed inside the hotel.

“It was not an armed robbery incident. The corpse has been deposited at the Bénin Central Hospital, Mortuary.

“Our detectives are still investigating the incident.”