



Gunmen have shot dead a former chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Tafa Local Government Council of Niger state, Ishaya Sule, and abducted his wife identified as Rebecca.

A resident, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

He said the armed men broke into the deceased’s private residence in Bwari-Sabo area of Tafa LGA around 1:22 am.

He said the gunmen, who came through the bush, scaled the fence after other gang members positioned themselves at strategic places outside the compound.

He said the gunmen forced the back door of the house open and went straight to the deceased bedroom where he was shot instantly.





“They first hacked him with cutlasses before one of them shot him on the chest… they whisked away his wife after that,” he said.

The Chairman of Tafa Local Government Council, Ibrahim Mami Ijah, confirmed the killing of the former PDP chairman in the area, saying he will compile a report about the incident and forward it to the state Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs.

“In fact, we couldn’t sleep last night when I received a call that a former PDP chairman was killed and his wife abducted,” he said.

When contacted, the spokesman of Niger state police command, CSP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to get back our reporter but had not done so at the time this report was filed.