The Director of Works, Federal Polytechnic, Idah, has been shot dead by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident was said to have thrown the polytechnic community into confusion.

Our correspondent gathered that Mr. Solomon Ayegba Sani was shot death around 10 pm on Tuesday at his residence in Idah, Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

A reliable source told newsmen that the victim has just been promoted to the position of Director of Works by the Federal Polytechnic management.

It was gathered that the deceased was eminently qualified among other top contenders for the same position because he was a chartered engineer.

Efforts to speak with the management of the Federal Polytechnic proved abortive.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP William Aya, confirmed the incident, saying Mr. Solomon Ayegba Sani was assassinated by unknown gun men on Tuesday night.

Aya said that the brother of the deceased reported the incident to the Police in Idah.

The Police spokesman said that investigation has commenced immediately, adding that the Police is on the trail of the assailants.