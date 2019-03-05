



Gunmen have shot two motorcyclists dead in Badagry, Lagos State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A source familiar with the development told NAN in Badagry on Tuesday that the first killing occurred around 11pm on Sunday, while the second killing happened around 6am on Monday.

The source said that one of the motorcyclists met his fate at Ibereko community, while the other was killed at Atanda Filling Station at Topo Road in Badagry.

“The robbers laid siege for the “Okada’’ rider at a junction in Ibereko, killing him instantly. They took away his motorcycle.

“This is the same style they used in Atanda Filling Station to kill the other Okada rider.

“The bodies of the cyclists have been deposited at the Badagry General Hospital,” the source said.

Another source told NAN that hoodlums had been having a field day in Badagry, following the recent retirement of the Divisional Police Officer in the town.

“The former DPO was able to curb crime and cultists’ activities in Badagry for more than two years.

“But he retired on March 1 and within a few hours, the armed robbers have killed two persons.

“We want to appeal to the new DPO to do something about crime and killing of innocent people in Badagry.

“We can no longer sleep with our two eyes closed in this town since the incident occurred,” the source said.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officers of the Lagos State Police Command, CSP. Chike Oti, said, however, that the command had yet to be briefed by the Badagry Police Station on the incidents.