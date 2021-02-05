



A middle-aged man, Ken Ekwesianya, and his wife have been killed by gunmen in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased were reportedly murdered inside a church in the area with their daughter around 7pm on Thursday.





Details of the incident were still sketchy when filling this report but the State Command’s Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the report.

Mohammed said, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and effort is being intensified in order to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.