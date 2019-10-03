<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two persons have been reportedly killed by gunmen in Iyara community in Warri South council area of Delta state.

The deceased are identified as one Mr. Kebi and his girlfriend.

It was gathered that the arm-wielding hoodlums stormed the Warri suburb at about 6pm on Wednesday, shooting sporadically for approximately 30 minutes.

A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, further alleged that shooting is connected to murder of a man the previous day at Morogun Junction, in the same locality.

He added that several people sustained injuries due to the shootings.

“Yesterday night, some boys killed a man in Morogun Junction near Iyara area. Today, another set of boys just entered Iyara by 6pm through the popular Akara Junction with powerful guns, shooting sporadically.

“They came shooting for the revenge of the man that was killed yesterday at Morogun Junction.

“They killed a boy Mr Kebi and his girlfriend and injured many. Many people are with bullet wounds as we speak now,” the source stated.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka said, “two persons were killed, and not four persons,” rumoured to have been killed in the attack.