Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a middle aged man, Alhaji Nuhu Yusuf, and abducted his wife, Ramatu Nuhu, alongside two others in Aseni village, in Kotonkarfe local government area of Kogi state.

Newsmen report that Aseni village, which is located along the Abuja-Lokoja highway, is about 9 kilometres away from Abaji town that also shares boundary with the FCT.

A resident of the community, Attahiru Salihu, said the incident happened around 2:00am when the gunmen positioned themselves at strategic places and started shooting from different angles.

He said the gunmen later moved to the house of the deceased and opened fire on him as he was coming out of the bathroom.

Salihu said, the deceased wife, who raised an alarm as the incident unfold was immediately whisked away by the gunmen.

It was gathered that the assailants proceeded to the house of the deceased elder brother, Abdulkarim Yusuf and also abducted him and his wife, Hajiya Madinat Abdulkarim.

The remains of the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rite around 7:05 am on Thursday.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kogi state police command, Williams Aya, did not pick calls put across to him and was yet to reply a text message sent to his phone as at the time of filing this report.