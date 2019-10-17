<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bandits suspected to kidnappers have abducted five persons, including a school headteacher and killing one person in two separate attacks on villages in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

It was gathered that the bandits attacked Doka Village along Funtua Road on Wednesday afternoon, killing one person (fuel attendant) on the spot while injuring two others and abducted two persons.

As of the time of filing this report, the police in Kaduna had yet to confirm the latest attacks but the Chairman of Birnin Gwari Vanguards, Ibrahim Nagwari, stated this on Thursday.

He said the headteacher of Dangamji Primary School, AbdulHafiz Abdullahi, was also abducted by the gunmen.

According to him, the bandits also injured three members of a local vigilante group, kidnapping many travellers from their vehicles in another attack around Polwaya and Gayam villages about 5pm on Wednesday.