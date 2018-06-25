Gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, invaded Bagiwa village in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State killing two students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina, injuring one and kidnapping another.

The students are Ibrahim Bature, 22-year-old 400 level student, and Rabi’u Abubakar, 21-year-old 200 level student.

A spokesman for the family of the students, Alhaji Lawal Bagiwa, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Bagiwa.

Bagiwa said that the gunmen also shot and injured the victims’ 60-year-old mother and kidnapped their elder brother, Umar.

He further disclosed that the gunmen, who invaded the village around 1:15am on Sunday, attacked the family house, shooting indiscriminately without demanding anything.

Bagiwa stated that since the gunmen left with their brother they had not yet established contact with them.

He said that the family could not figure out the motive behind the killings and kidnapping.

Bagiwa said that the Katsina State Commissioner of Police had visited the house and promised to rescue the kidnapped victim.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident said that the police was investigating the matter.