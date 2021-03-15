



The police command in Bauchi has confirmed the killing of one police inspector and a young man by suspected hoodlums at Nabordo, about 50 kilometres from Bauchi, the state capital.

Ahmad Wakil, the spokesman for the command, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the hoodlums attacked a Safer Highway police base, killed the police inspector and a 33-year-old man in Nabordo, located along Bauchi-Jos road, in the Toro local government area.

“The Bauchi state command regrets to announce that on Saturday, 13th of March 2021, at about 2130hrs, an attack was unleashed on the Nabordo Safer Highway Patrol Axis on police officers patrolling the Bauchi–Jos road, by unknown gunmen.

“The incident, which was indeed a very unfortunate one, resulted in the death of a police officer, Insp. Mukhtar Ibrahim, male, 35 years, who was shot dead by his assailants.





“One Uba Samaila, Civilian, Male, a 33-year-old resident of Nabordo town, was also hit by a stray bullet, but later died at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBH), while receiving treatment,” Mr. Wakil said.

According to him, the deceased’s service rifle was recovered by the police, and the victims’ corpses released to their families.

The police spokesman added that more patrol teams were deployed in the area and that the security men had begun a stop-and-search operation to track down the assailants.

He pointed out that calm was restored in the area, and citizens were going about their normal business.

Mr. Wakil stated, “Our resilience as enforcers of the law has been tested by these criminals. But our resolve remains firm and resolute in fishing them out and serving justice adequately.”