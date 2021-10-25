Gunmen kill two, injure others in Kaduna

Suspected Fulani militia attacked and killed about two persons in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

One Ayuba Musa from the village told newsmen that he could not ascertain the number of those injured but explained that some of them had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said, “The attackers stormed the village at about 4:30 pm on Sunday when people were relaxing. They started shooting sporadically as they entered the village in their large number.

“So far, l saw two dead bodies while others I could not ascertain their number were seriously injured and have been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

Jankasa village is close to Mallagum District where 38 villagers were massacred on September 26 by suspected Fulani terrorists in Madamai and Abun communities.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige told newsmen that he would back to us, but as of the time of filing this report, he did not call back.