Tragedy struck in Mgbe, in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State on Sunday after some gunmen killed the traditional ruler of the community, Eze Brendan Ibekwe.

The gunmen later dumped the corpse of the monarch on the Orlu-Owerri Expressway, a few kilometres to his palace.

It was gathered that there was a deep cut on the monarch’s head, while the suspected assailants left with his royal wrist bead and the phone.

The killing of the traditional ruler, it was gathered, had caused panic in the community, as the villagers had been living in fear.

A source said, “The traditional ruler was murdered by gunmen who were suspected to be assassins.

“They shot him continuously until he died. They made sure that there was no sign of life in him before they left.

“Before they fled, they dumped his body on the Orlu-Owerri Expressway. This has never happened before. It is a sacrilege. Igbo culture forbids it and we want the police to bring the perpetrators to book.”

It was gathered that the community had been enmeshed in political tussle for a while, a development that had pitted the villagers against one another.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the killing, said the state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galandanchi, had ordered a thorough investigation into the killing.

Enwerem said, “The CP has called for a thorough investigation into the killing. The State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department has been instructed to take over the investigation process.”