There was confusion in Rigasa community on Thursday when suspected gunmen stormed the area and killed a man identified simply as Abdul’azeez and kidnapped his nursing wife.

It was gathered that the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when the armed men stormed the victim’s residence located at Karshen Kwalta.

One of his neighbours, who pleaded for anonymity, told newsmen ‎that the whole community was thrown into confusion as many of them now live in fear.

“The victim is a local designer (of kaftan, a Hausa male gown) in Rigasa and that he was a tenant in the house they attacked.

“They also took away his wife who was nursing a baby. We don’t know why he was attacked; the whole thing is confusing.

“Kidnapping for ransom has increased in Rigasa and environs because hardly a day passes without somebody being kidnapped. We need help please,” he said.

He said the victim had been buried according to Islamic rites at Taro-Taro cemetery.

It was gathered that the abductors called to demand for ransom hours after the incident.

Spokesman of the police in the state, Yakubu Sabo, promised to call back with information when contacted but did not at the time of filing this report.