Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed four members of a family in Kai Village in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

Tyopev said the incident occurred on Wednesday night and was reported to the division by one Mr Maren Mahan.

The police public relations officer identified one of the victims as Dauda Mahan, 54; Mangai Agwom, 46; Christian Mangai, 15; and John Mangai, 10.

“On receipt of this information, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the division visited the scene of crime for an on-the-spot assessment,” he said.

He said the bodies of the deceased were recovered and deposited at the mortuary of General Hospital, Barkin.

The PPRO said investigations to track the perpetrators were ongoing.