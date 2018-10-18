



The treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Moses Adeoye, has been killed by suspected gunmen at his residence.

According to a report, Mr Adeoye was murdered Wednesday evening in Otun, Moba local government area of the state.

Ekiti state police public relations officer, Caleb Ikechukwu, while confirming the killing said an investigation has commenced on the matter.

“The state police headquarters is aware of it already and we have started our investigation to make you we apprehend all the perpetrators of this act.

“We commiserate with his family and assured the people of Ekiti state that the police is on top of this matter,” he said.