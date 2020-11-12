



Gunmen, on Wednesday night, killed Kingsley Obasi, Legislative Aide to Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Obasi Odefa.

Obasi was killed in Abakaliki while on his way to his house, around the Mile 50 area of the state capital.

His friend and colleague, Thomas Eluu, who is the Legislative Aide to the Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Afikpo North West, Kingsley Ikoro, confirmed the killing on his Facebook wall.

He said, “My colleague at Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Kingsley Obasi, who happens to be the Legislative Aide to The Deputy Speaker was shot dead today by unknown men.”

It was further gathered that the gunmen killed the legislative assistant and made away with his bag which contained money, his wedding invitation cards, and other valuables.





A family source, who spoke to newsmen in Abakaliki Thursday morning, on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident and described the incident as a robbery gone bad.

According to the family source, “Yes, he was the one. I don’t think it was politically-motivated. I think it’s a case of a robbery gone bad.

“The armed robbers accosted him and collected his bags containing his wedding invitation cards and other valuables. As the robbers were about to move, he was said to be shouting ‘Armed robbers oo, armed robbers oo’. It was then that they shot him.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Ebonyi State, Loveth Odah, for comment on the matter was futile as of the time of filing this report.

She neither picked her calls nor responded to messages sent to her mobile line.