Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead, a former councilor in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, Mr Blessing Oguori.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Warri.

Mustafa said the incident occurred on Monday at Osubi Road in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

He said that investigations had commenced, adding: “we are looking for the suspects whose identites are known”.

Witnesses said that the deceased was with the son of one Newton Agbofodo and that the boy was also shot.

“Oguori was a former Personal Assistant to Agbofodo and was with the son of his former boss, who was also shot but bullet did not penetrate him,” the witness said

The police chief said that Oguori’s remains had been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.