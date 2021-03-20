



Gunmen on Friday attacked a vehicle of the Nigerian Correctional Service conveying some inmates to court in Anambra, leaving two officials of the service dead.

Newsmen gathered that the incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. around Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area.

Friday’s incident occurred barely 24 hours after some unidentified gunmen attacked and killed some naval and police officers at three different checkpoints in the state and made away with their weapons.

It was not clear whether the gunmen released the inmates in the bus or took away the weapons of the NCS officials at the time of report.





A witness told newsmen that some of the officials and inmates in the vehicle ran for their lives during the attack.

The spokesperson for the correctional service in the state, Francis Ekechukwu, confirmed the attack. He said the service has launched an investigation into the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu, said an investigation had begun with a view to arresting the hoodlums.

“It is very unfortunate, but police operatives swiftly responded and chased the hoodlums away. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of this act,” Tochukwu, a deputy superintendent of police, said.