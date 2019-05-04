<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of gunmen on Friday killed a businessman in Rivers, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the businessman, who was only identified as Frank, was attacked inside his office at 11, Ikwerre Road, in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

An eyewitness, who spoke with newsmen on condition of anonymity, said that the deceased was just resuming work for the day after dropping off his children in school before he was attacked and killed inside his office.

It was learnt that the deceased ran a small communication company, where he sold phones and call cards.

The source said, “I know Frank well, he was a young and healthy man. He just dropped his children at school and once he got back to the office to resume work for the day, we heard some gunshot and everyone started running.

“We didn’t know that the gunshot we heard was fired at him (the deceased). Frank sold call cards, SIM cards, mobile phones and other phone accessories.

“We heard that his killers did not steal anything from his office. They just came to kill him.”

Another eyewitness, who only identified himself as Uche, told newsmen that the gunmen, after killing the deceased, carted away a bag containing money.

“Around 10.00am on Friday, we heard the sound of a gunshot and to be honest, we all took off in different directions for safety but someone who managed to peep from somewhere, said the criminals that killed the man, carried a bag and rushed away with it,” the source said.

Newsmen, who visited the scene of the incident, observed that shops in the building were all locked after the incident.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that he had yet to get the details of the incident from the Divisional Police Officer of that area.

He said, “I have spoken with the DPO there, who has confirmed the incident to me but I’m yet to receive the details.”