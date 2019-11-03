<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Benue State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the assassination of Mr Patrick Kumbul, head of ICT, Radio Nigeria, Harvest FM Makurdi, and one Shongo Wuester by unknown gunmen in Makurdi.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Makurdi.

Anene said that the victims were killed on Saturday night.

He said the bodies of the victims who were killed along Amokachi Lane, Low Level Makurdi had already been deposited at the mortuary while the police have commenced investigation into matter.

The General Manager of the Radio station, Mr Akange Nyagba, told newsmen that he was close to the scene l of the crime and took the body of his slain colleague to the mortuary.

“It is true, I was within the vicinity; five meters away from where the incident took place. We were playing draft with friends very close to where he sat within his neighborhood but we didn’t know the time he left.

“About five minutes later, we heard gunshots not more than five yards away from where we were. We rushed and discovered he was shot, we called the police but they didn’t come until 30 minutes later and we had no option but to take him to the mortuary.

“We understand that the gunmen who dressed like SARS were about six in number and were on motorcycles.

“They actually came for Engineer (Kumbul). After killing him they wanted to go but one of his neighbours wanted to know their identities. They turned back and killed him too,” he said.

Nyagba went on to call for a full investigation into the matter and prayed God to grant his slain colleague eternal rest.