Gunmen kill Army officer in Imo community

Some villagers of the Awo Mmamma community in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State have deserted their homes as soldiers reportedly invaded the area after gunmen killed a military officer.

Sources said gunmen had on Monday afternoon attacked soldiers at Ishieke junction, Awo Mmamma community, and killed one of the military officers.

In reprisal, the military men regrouped, stormed the Community and allegedly burnt a hotel, cars, houses and shops.

“Some of the hoodlums attacked some soldiers at Ishieke junction in Awo Mmamma and killed one of them. They zoomed off towards Ihiala in Anambra State. Later soldiers invaded the area and caused havoc in the area by setting a hotel, cars, houses and stalls on fire”, sources said.

The incident has caused panic in the community. Many residents have reportedly fled as soldiers took over the community.