A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon Bamidele Isibor, has been killed by gunmen.

The APC leader was shit dead along Ifon-Imoru road in Ose Local Government Area of the state while returning to Imoru after a political function.

The state publicity secretary of the party, Mr Alex Kalejaiye confirmed the incident in a statement issued yesterday.

He said the late APC leader who was a member of the State Executive Committee of the party was atacked in company of others, on his way from Imoru to Ifon.





According to the spokesman of the party, the deceased died of gunshot wounds on Monday.

“The party condemns the violent attack on its stalwart which led to his painful exit at the time the party is warming up for its congress,” he said.

Kaleyaiye noted that “security challenge has been a major focus of the APC led government in Ondo State, for which so much has been done. The attack on Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder to support the security initiative of the state government to stamp out all forms of criminality.”