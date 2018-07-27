Unknown gunmen Friday morning killed the newly inaugurated Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Sunny Ejiagwu.

Worried by this ugly incident, the state Governor Rochas Okorocha has promised N20 million for information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

It was learnt that the late Ejiagwu, who was assassinated along Akokwa Road, Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, was one of the 27 chairmen who were inaugurated on Monday after the emergence of the state chairman, Daniel Nwafor, at the fresh congresses held at the ward, local government and state levels, after a Federal High Court in Owerri, presided over by Justice Lewis Allagua, nullified the earlier held congresses, ordering a fresh one.

Sadly, Ejiagwu’s killing is the third in less than a month that politicians were killed in similar circumstance.

A chieftain of the APC, Amos Akano, who was returning from a meeting in Owerri, was abducted on his way to his ancestral home in Nkwere, Imo State about a month ago.

His body was later found along Orlu-Owerri Road, days after an alleged huge ransom was paid.