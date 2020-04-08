<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gunmen struck again on Wednesday in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State and killed four people, leaving six others with various degrees of injuries while several houses were burnt.

It would be recalled that Irigwe chiefdom in the local government area has been under a siege as a result of constant attacks by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.

A source close to Gbra-Zongo village where the incident occurred disclosed that the gunmen numbering about 20 invaded the village in the early hours of Wednesday and shot into the air to announce their arrival..

Speaking with Tribune Online over the incident, the chairman, Maingo Youth Development Association, Mr. Nuhu Nkali, said the mode of the attack was not different from the previous ones in Irigwe chiefdom, adding that it was carried out without any resistant from the.





“In this attack, four persons were killed including cleric and a 10-year-old boy. The attack started from Tuesday night to the early hours of Wednesday. The gunmen had a field day because there was no security to repel them. Security men in the community were withdrawn about one month ago after two of their men were killed,” he said.

The youth leader gave the names of those killed as Pastor Mathew Tagwai, Mr. Did Sunday,, Mr. Duh Abba and 10-year-old Ishaku Abba.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel, confirmed that four people were killed, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Isaac Akinmoyede, had deployed more police under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) to the community.