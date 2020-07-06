



Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Yusau Dissi, was reportedly abducted alongside nine others by gunmen in different attacks across the state.

This came as suspected herdsmen, Saturday night in Asaba, Delta State capital, kidnapped the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state, Goodluck Ofobruku.

In Katsina, the bandits also reportedly killed one Nuru Lawal at Kandawa village and one Aminu Mai Unguwar at Dan Alhaji village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state last Thursday.





At Matazu, the gunmen were said to have targeted the APC chairman in the local government on Saturday but they, however, kidnapped two other residents of the town with him.

At Wurma in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state, four ladies, including a five-year-old, whose mother fled her home when the gunmen struck, were kidnapped on Saturday.

Sources revealed that the casualties included a housewife and her baby as well as a teenage girl while the gunmen rustled about nine sheep and snatched a motorcycle.

Spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments on the attacks as at press time.