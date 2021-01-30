



Gunmen have again killed no fewer than 12 persons and injured scores of others in an attack on Na’ikko village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This was revealed when the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, visited a refugee camp at Barkallahu.

According to Aruwan, houses were also set ablaze by the bandits.

Those that fled their villages are now taking refuge at Barkallahu, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.





The attack, according to available information, was carried out in the early hours of the day between 6am and 7am.

While commiserating with the victims over the killings, Aruwan appealed to them not to take the law into their hands.

He said they should leave security agencies to do their jobs of fishing out the culprits and bringing them to justice.

He assured them that the Kaduna State Government would do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack and make them face the full weight of the law.