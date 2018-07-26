No fewer than 11 people were said to have been killed inside a mosque in Kwaddi village in Mayasa District, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State while 10 others were killed when bandits moved from house to house in the village.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, was described by witnesses as a story that touches the heart.

Alhaji Muhammadu Adamu and Aliyu Kwaddi, who were eyewitnesses, told newsmen that the gunmen stormed the village on motorcycles and headed straight to the mosque in the village where people were offering prayers and started shooting sporadically at the worshippers unhindered.

According to the eyewitnesses, after the armed bandits had finished their bizarre operation in the mosque, they began a house to house search, killing anybody within sight, including women and children.

At least 10 people were said to have been killed in the house to house search and kill operation.

Aliyu Kwaddi, who told newsmen that he escaped, said the operation was shocking and terrifying.

Kwaddi opined that since the gunmen did not only kill the men but also women and children, they had apparently intended wiping out the entire village.

He said he was leaving the village since it had been deserted.

When contacted, SP Muhammad Shehu, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident, noting that it was not yet certain how many people were killed in the operation.

He explained that his command had already deployed tactical and conventional teams to the area to comb the axis and fish out the armed bandits even though he confirmed that nothing was taken away from the village to believe that they were armed robbers.

Only last week Thursday, about 35 people were reported killed in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

Zamfara State has been at the mercy of armed bandits since 2017, but the Federal Government has been unable to end the invasions and killings.