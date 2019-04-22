<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen have killed ten people and injured several others in a fresh attack on Yar Center, Sherere village in Kankara local government area, Katsina State.

According to an eyewitness, gunmen stormed the village on Sunday on motorcycles, open fire on the villagers upon arriving before setting shops and vehicles ablaze.

The ten persons killed are yet to be buried due to fear of being attacked, residents stated.

This came less than a month after many people were killed in a clash between vigilantes and bandits in Tsamiyar Jino village in Kankara Local Government Area of the State.

While locals said 36 people were killed in the clash, the police said only 14 people died – seven bandits and seven members of the civilian JTF also known here as Yan Sakai (volunteers).

The clash, which took place Sunday, April 8, started when some vigilantes killed a suspected bandit identified as Baban Kusa at the village market.