



Gunmen have reportedly killed 10 people in a fresh attack on Tser Uoreleegeb community of Ubabai council ward in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The gunmen were said to have killed them Tuesday night when they were sleeping outside their house owing to the heat.

It was learnt that the assailants shot at the victims severally and ran away after killing them.

The chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Richard Shior, told newsmen yesterday that the gunmen attacked the community in the dead of night.

Shior said the victims were being buried as of the time he was addressing newsmen last night.

The spokesman of the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to newsmen on the telephone.

Anene, however, said she could not confirm the figure of causalities.

Meanwhile, the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, said investigation in the attack was ongoing.