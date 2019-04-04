<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen on Wednesday killed a 42 year-old man, Mr Mahan Ishaya, and injured three others in Daffo town of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Jos.

“Yesterday at about 9:45 p.m, we received information that about 8:30 p.m, some unknown gunmen attacked Daffo town in Bokkos LGA.

”As a result, one Mr. Mahan Ishaku, a 42-year old man, lost his life, while Ahmadu Sale, Faiza Sale and Ishaya Maju, sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

The spokesperson said the injured persons were currently being treated at the Cottage Hospital in Bokkos.

He said efforts had been intensified to track the perpetrators and penalise them in accordance with the law.

He said the command had intensified patrol in the area to avert break down of law and order, and therefore called on residents of the area to be law-abiding.