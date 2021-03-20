



A traditional ruler, Oba Tajudeen Omotayo, the Oba Alade Meta of Imope land, a community in Ijebu Igbo area of Ogun State was on Saturday abducted by some yet to be identified gunmen.

Available details of the circumstances in which the traditional was abducted are still sketchy.





But sources from the town said the Oba left his palace around 11 am with his butter colored special utility vehicle with plate number W 3J9 Ogun for Ijebu-Ode.

And on his way back home around 3:00pm, the unknown gun men accosted him at Okeeri of area of Imope and took him away leaving his vehicle on the road.