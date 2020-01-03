<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have kidnapped three indigenes of Obbo-Aiyegunle, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The kidnappers have also allegedly demanded for a ransom of N50 million from the family members before the release of their victims, it was gathered on Friday.

The kidnapped persons are one lady and two men while the fourth persons in the same vehicle with the victims escaped with serious injuries.

The incident, which took place December 31st, 2019, occurred along Osi-Obbo-Aiyegunle road of Ekiti local council of the state.

Speaking with our reporter on phone, former chairman of the local government and an indigene of the town, Otunba Ezekiel Gbadeyan, said the victims who were occupants of the same vehicle were travelling to their country home for the New Year celebrations.

Gbadeyan added that kidnapping has been a recurrent decimal in the area due to the deplorable state of the road linking Osi and Obbo-Aiyegunle.

He added the “ incident was the fourth in the last few weeks but local hunters have always been rising up to the occasion of preventing innocent souls from been kidnapped.

“The hunters have been our saving grace from the menace of these herders in the area. This said one occurred in the daytime.

“These pathetic occurrences are due to the non motorable state of our road as vehicles cannot move freely. Therefore, we are appealing to the state government to assist us in rehabilitating the road that links the two communities.

“Also, the road that links Obbo-Aiyegunle in Kwara state to Ekiti state is also awful. We use this medium to urge the authorities concerned to come to our rescue.”

When contacted, spokesperson of the state police command Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident, adding it was reported four days ago.

“The state police command is working seriously to ensure the safe release of the hapless victims from captivity,” he said.