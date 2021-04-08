



Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, Philemon Kingoli, on Wednesday.

Kingoli was anducted in the early hours of Wednesday along the Peter Odili Road axis of Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The circumstances leading to his kidnap could not be ascertained of the time of filing this report.

It was gathered that the abductors are yet to make any contact nor demand any ransom to free the council chairman.





Spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed Kingoli’s kidnap to newsmen on Thursday morning, saying everything was being done to ensure his early release.

In a separate development, two persons were shot dead on Wednesday night between Victoria and Bende street in the old Port Harcourt township in what is suspected to be a cult attack.

Omoni said he was yet to get details of the killings in the old Port Harcourt township and promised to get back to our correspondent after contacting the Divisional Police Officer.