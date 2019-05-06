<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday abducted the Permanent Secretary in the Taraba State Ministry of Water Resources, Mrs Susana Jonathan.

Mrs Jonathan was kidnapped in her house around the ATC area of Jalingo at about 2.17am on Sunday, local residents told our correspondent.

This is coming barley five days after the Deputy Registrar of the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Mr Sanusi Sa’ad, was kidnapped from his house in the university’s quarters, few meters away from the house of the abducted permanent secretary.

Residents of the area said the gunmen who picked the permanent secretary stormed the house and shot into the air before taking her away to an unknown destination.

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal who confirmed the development to our correspondent said they had yet to get official reports from the family regarding the incident.

“From the intelligence report we have received, the woman is nowhere to be found, but we have yet to receive any official report regarding the incident.

“We want to call on the public not to be afraid of reporting any security threat promptly to security agencies to enable us take proactive measures,” he said.