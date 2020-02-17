Six passengers have been kidnapped on the Lokoja-Kabba road.
The victims, whose identities had yet to be ascertained, were reportedly kidnapped around 6pm on Sunday.
A source told newsmen that the victims were travelling to Kabba when the gunmen struck.
Efforts to get the state police command’s comment was not successful as calls to the telephone line of the state Police Public Relations Officer, William Aya, rang out.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]