



Suspected gunmen, on Sunday night, kidnapped two female students of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye, Ayetoro campus.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 9 pm. on Sunday when the suspected bandits stormed the Igbole Aibo quarter in Ayetoro, shooting sporadically.

It was further gathered that the suspected bandits had targeted a female bulk call card dealer living in the area.

However, due to their failure to break through the gate to her house, they resorted to abducting the two female students who were returning home from an outing.

The Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit of the institution, Mr Niyi Oduwole, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

Oduwole said that the university management was on top of the situation, assuring of safe return of the two students.

He said,”The incident is most unfortunate. The university is beefing up security around all our campuses and hostels.





“We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards will be rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, also confirmed the incident on Monday.

He explained that the Area Commander in Ayetoro and the command’s anti-kidnapping team were already on a rescue mission to bring back the victims.

“It is true that two students of Olabisi Onabanjo University were kidnapped on Sunday night at Ayetoro at about 9.30 pm.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has directed the Area Commander, Ayetoro and the Anti-kidnapping team of the command to ensure that the students are rescued unhurt from their abductors.

“We are on top of the situation and we will ensure their safety, while security in the locality is being beefed up,” he said.