Gunmen have abducted the wife, children and driver of the traditional ruler of Odigbo town, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Rufus Akinrinmade.

It was gathered that the victims were kidnapped on Ikare-Owo Expressway in Oba Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said the abductors had contacted the family and had demanded a sum of N100m as ransom.